First Look: Nardin Athletic Fields
Narden Academy is planning athletic fields at 1801 Elmwood Avenue. The 8.1 site is east of Elmwood and north of the CSX rail line and Pierce Arrow administrative complex that is being converted to residential use. It will provide recreational facilities for Nardin Academy and other private users.
The project includes two athletic fields, a locker/restroom building, parking areas, fencing, walls, and lighting. The area was previously used by MOD-PAC for access and parking. Site improvements will include access roads for MOD-PAC.
Nardin was founded in 1857 and is the oldest independent Catholic school in Buffalo. The all-girl high school is located on Clevelend Avenue and co-ed Montessori and elementary school located at 700 W. Ferry Street.
