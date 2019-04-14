Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

First Look: Nardin Athletic Fields

0 Comments

Narden Academy is planning athletic fields at 1801 Elmwood Avenue.  The 8.1 site is east of Elmwood and north of the CSX rail line and Pierce Arrow administrative complex that is being converted to residential use.  It will provide recreational facilities for Nardin Academy and other private users.
The project includes two athletic fields, a locker/restroom building, parking areas, fencing, walls, and lighting.  The area was previously used by MOD-PAC for access and parking.  Site improvements will include access roads for MOD-PAC.
Nardin was founded in 1857 and is the oldest independent Catholic school in Buffalo.  The all-girl high school is located on Clevelend Avenue and co-ed Montessori and elementary school located at 700 W. Ferry Street.

 

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments