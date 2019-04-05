FeedMore WNY Gets A Financial Boost

As a way to bolster a new union between Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels of WNY, KeyBank – in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation – has awarded a $25,000 grant to the collaborative effort. The new combined venture, called FeedMore WNY, means that more needy people in WNY will be served, more efficiently.
For years, both Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels of WNY have strived towards common goals, which is the reason for this welcomed merger.
“The problem of hunger is ever present in our community, and the need continues to grow by the day,” said Tara Ellis, FeedMore WNY President and CEO. “By combining organizations with similar missions, we are able to help even more people in a truly effective and efficient way. We are grateful to our partners at the First Niagara Foundation and KeyBank who have supported us in the past and are now providing the resources necessary to help us move forward in the spirit of collaboration and have a significant impact in our region.”
Moving forward, FeedMore WNY will be able to cut costs, while allowing the organization to expand upon its services and offerings. This coming together of the two organizations has been accomplished with zero job loss, which is an even cheerier outcome for this united front.
“The two organizations that came together to form FeedMore put the greater good of the community ahead of their own interests, and they are to be commended,” said Elizabeth Gurney, who leads the KeyBank Foundation and First Niagara Foundation. “This collaboration will help feed more Western New Yorkers in need than ever before.”
Lead image (L-R): Tara Ellis and Elizabeth Gurney