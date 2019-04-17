Explore Buffalo presents 2019 Doors Open Buffalo

Explore Buffalo tour company has released its list of 30+ downtown buildings that will be part of 2019 Doors Open Buffalo. The free self-guided and self-paced tour is a great way to get familiar with Buffalo, while getting outside walking around. The best part about this inspirational tour is that it provides access to the buildings’ interiors, which is worth the price of admission… free!
In order to participate, all you have to do is mark your calendar for Saturday, June 15, from 10 am to 5 pm. Any one of the designated buildings can be used as a starting point, and you can plot your own course throughout the day. The Central Library has been designated at the main information hub, but maps will be available at any building on the list – the buildings are all within a one-mile radius of the Central Library. The buildings featured in this year’s tour are:
- Alleyway Theater
- Avant Building
- Babeville
- BECPL Central Library
- Brisbane Building
- Buffalo Harbor Museum
- City Hall
- Delaware North
- DL&W Train Depot
- The Dun Building
- Electric Tower
- Ellicott Square Building
- Hauptman Woodward Research Institute
- Hotel at the Lafayette
- Hutch Tech High School
- M&T Bank’s Gold Dome
- Market Arcade
- Michigan Street Baptist Church
- Nash House Museum
- Old County Hall
- Old Post Office
- One M&T Plaza
- Road Less Traveled Theater
- Shea’s 710 Main Theater
- St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral Rectory
- St. Michael’s Church
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral
- The Historic Colored Musicians Club
- The Hyatt Regency
- The Irish Classical Theater Co.
- The Mansion on Delaware
- The Admiral Room at the Marin Building
- The Webb Building
- Trinity Episcopal Church
- Visit Buffalo Niagara Visitor Center
- Western New York Book Arts Center
- WNED/WBFO Studios
Anyone interested in volunteering for a three-hour shift on June 15 is welcome to sign up at doorsopenbuffalo.org.
Explore Buffalo also offers tours on various other sites of interest, including the following upcoming tours:
- Wright’s Fontana Boathouse Tour
- Chippewa Street Food Tour
- Inside Tri-Main Center Tour
- Inside St. Mary’s Tour
- City of Light Bus Tour
- Delaware Avenue Bites & Sites
Details on all of these tours, and more, can be found at this Facebook page.
