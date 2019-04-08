Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Event Alert: Slow Roll Buffalo 2019 Schedule Release Party

Fans of Slow Roll Buffalo, and cycling in general, this is your chance to attend a multifaceted event that will tune you into the values and virtues of the epic city-wide ride series. Attendees to the event will be the first to learn about the 2019 schedule, as well as the details about the Slow Roll rides, one-off cycling events, and the expanded Stampede Rides.

Slow Roll Buffalo, for the fifth year, will present 26 Monday night rides around the city with a new host venue and route each week.

The kick off party will feature food and drinks, fun and games, live music and market vendors, and auctions and raffles, with proceeds from beverage sales going towards the Slow Roll effort.

Each ride spotlights community people, places, and organizations along the route, and includes three early-season highlights:

  • The SkyRide on Sunday, May 19, GObike Buffalo’s annual fundraiser providing riders the opportunity to explore the past, present and future of Buffalo’s roadways through a ride highlighting our legacy highways—the Skyway, Scajaquada Expressway, and Kensington Expressway;
  • The Restore Our Community Ride on May 13, hosted by the Buffalo Museum of Science, with a route along the Kensington; and
  • The Parkway Revival Ride on May 20, hosted by the Buffalo History Museum along the Scajaquada.

Altogether Slow Roll Buffalo, a GObike Buffalo program presented by Independent Health, offers 40 rides throughout the season, all of which are free to join and all inclusive.

The 2019 Slow Roll season will kick-off on Monday May 6 at Hostel Buffalo-Niagara with a final ride on Monday October 28 from Community Beer Works. 

Slow Roll Buffalo 2019 Schedule Release Party

Monday, April 8, 2019

5 to 8 pm

The Broadway Market, 999 Broadway, Buffalo NY

Schedule Release Party is free admission

