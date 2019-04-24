On Saturday, April 27, a fashion show of an unusual nature will get underway. This particular fashion show seconds as a fundraiser for orphans and underprivileged children. The event and the cause are threaded together, in a way that supports the local fashion scene, while spotlighting the importance of a locally-driven Vocational Sewing Program. Evelyn Kessler, executive director of International Child Advancement, is organizing the show, which will showcase clothing from local fashion boutiques Sasmita Batik and Bella LaVie Collection. For an inspirational twist, models will also be donning fashion creations designed and made by the children enrolled in a Vocational Sewing Program.

“The Empowered Fashion Show fundraiser is an annual event organized by International Child Advancement; a local non-profit organization with a mission to empower orphans and underprivileged children through education, vocational training, livelihood provision and mentoring,” said Kessler. “The purpose of the show is to showcase not only local designers’ work but also to highlight the clothing made by the children we support who are enrolled in our Vocational Training Sewing Program. Funds raised are reinvested back into our vocational training programs and towards the children’s educational expenses (tuition, school supplies, uniforms etc.).

“This event means a lot to me because we are providing the children with a platform to display their beautiful work, letting them know that we care about their advancement and we’re doing everything we can to get them the help they need. Many of these children lost their parents and family members during the Congo War thus became homeless and eventually ended up at the orphanage we support. With the programs we have initiated and implemented, we have been able to set them on a path of self-sufficiency and a more promising future.”

Empowered Fashion Show for International Child Advancement

Saturday, April 27, 2019

5 PM – 9 PM

D’Youville College’s Madonna Hall | 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, New York 14201 |

Emcees Courtney Corbetta of AM Buffalo Channel 7 & John Michael Buccilli

Guests will also be treated to a performance by local recording artist Mindy Davey

Ticket includes complimentary refreshments and 1 raffle ticket.

Enjoy Vendors, Basket Raffle & 50/50

Tickets by Eventbrite

See Facebook event