East Aurora: A Well Designed Destination

One of the great things about Buffalo is its surrounding environs. Those who are familiar with the region know that East Aurora is a wonderful historic village, filled with beautiful homes. There is also a super vibrant Main Street that is both charming and walkable. From a stellar brewery to some of the best chicken wings in the region, East Aurora continues to impress.
In order to showcase the best that East Aurora has to offer, Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) has launched a new video that allows viewers to discover the magic of the village, with just a click of the button.
“We have an embarrassment of riches to promote in Erie County, and while the City of Buffalo has garnered national and international media attention in recent years, now it’s time for East Aurora to shine,” said VBN President and CEO Patrick Kaler. “The village has truly come into its own as a destination and we’re excited to share its story with a broader audience and encourage more prospective travelers to consider a visit.”
VBN’s marketing team produced the video entirely in-house, spending 100 hours shooting and editing over the course of four months.
Whether you’re one of the 6,200 village residents, or you’re a city dweller looking for a quick staycation, East Aurora is a welcoming, fun-loving place to live and visit. With roots that run deep ala Roycroft Campus, and new heavy hitting events such as the Borderland Music Festival, the village truly is “A Well-Designed Destination” with loads of things to see and do.