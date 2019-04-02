Done Deal: 186 Middlesex Sold

An eight-year old residence at 186 Middlesex Road was purchased yesterday for $1,362,500. The purchase was made through the 186 Middlesex LLC. Former Sabre Ryan O’Reilly, now playing in St. Louis, was the seller. It had a $1.4 million asking price.
From the Listing:
This custom built home, less than 10 yrs young, features 5,600 sq ft of extraordinary living space. 4 bdrms 4.5 bathrooms, gourmet chefs kitchen with oversized island, granite counters & Viking Appliances. The master bedroom, a serene retreat, with it”s spa-like bathroom features dual shower, soaking tub & fireplace. Intimate Indoor Pool/Spa room. This home is perfectly positioned on 1/2 acre of meticulously landscaped property. The backyard is fully fenced with ample green space, multiple patios, a hot tub with waterfall, full sport court & modern fireplace.
The stone and stucco residence was constructed by Natale Builders for Devin Piscitelli. Piscitelli purchased the half-acre lot in December 2008 for $425,000. The parcel is one of four lots created from the grounds of the Miller Mansion, sold by Nichols School, split by developer Brad Randaccio, and resold. Homes in a variety of styles have been built on the other three lots. Those parcels sold for between $225,000 and $350,000 starting in 2002.