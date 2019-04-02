Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: 186 Middlesex Sold

0 Comments

An eight-year old residence at 186 Middlesex Road was purchased yesterday for $1,362,500. The purchase was made through the 186 Middlesex LLC. Former Sabre Ryan O’Reilly, now playing in St. Louis, was the seller. It had a $1.4 million asking price.

From the Listing:
This custom built home, less than 10 yrs young, features 5,600 sq ft of extraordinary living space. 4 bdrms 4.5 bathrooms, gourmet chefs kitchen with oversized island, granite counters & Viking Appliances. The master bedroom, a serene retreat, with it”s spa-like bathroom features dual shower, soaking tub & fireplace. Intimate Indoor Pool/Spa room. This home is perfectly positioned on 1/2 acre of meticulously landscaped property. The backyard is fully fenced with ample green space, multiple patios, a hot tub with waterfall, full sport court & modern fireplace.

The stone and stucco residence was constructed by Natale Builders for Devin Piscitelli. Piscitelli purchased the half-acre lot in December 2008 for $425,000. The parcel is one of four lots created from the grounds of the Miller Mansion, sold by Nichols School, split by developer Brad Randaccio, and resold. Homes in a variety of styles have been built on the other three lots.   Those parcels sold for between $225,000 and $350,000 starting in 2002.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments