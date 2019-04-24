There’s a faction of Buffalonians who appreciate a good old Derby Day party. Over the past few years, a few different Derby Day events have sprung up around the city, since the advent of modern era breweries and distilleries. After all, doesn’t a mint julep made with locally distilled 90 proof Straight Bourbon sound pretty good? At least that’s what the crew at Buffalo Distilling Co. thinks.
Buffalo Distilling Co. is the maker of the brand One Foot Cock, which opened up a location in Larkinville a couple of years back (see here). Not only is the Larkinville distillery the perfect place to watch the Derby on Saturday, May 4, it’s also the perfect place for the limited release of the distiller’s newest 90 proof Straight Bourbon.
One Foot Cock – The first Whiskey & Bourbon distilled in Buffalo, NY in over 100 years.
Adding to the fun on that Derbiest of days, guests to the release will enjoy the live sounds of one of Buffalo’s funnest bands – Randle and the Late Night Scandals. This is the only chance that you’re going to get, to raise a glass or two of “One Foot Juleps”, while celebrating the bottle release and the big race.
Derby Day Straight Bourbon Release Party with One Foot Juleps
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3 PM – 11 PM
Buffalo Distilling Co. | 860 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210