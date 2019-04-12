Dare to Repair Café and Dare to Share Community Swap (for Art Supplies and Creative Materials)

On Saturday, April 13, DIY BFLO and The Tool Library will be hosting a Dare to Repair Café. This is an event, where people bring broken items in hopes of learning how to fix them. At the event, there are handy people known as “fixers”available who are willing to help work on the repairs, as long as the owners of the items are willing to chip in and learn.
“Dare to Repair Cafés are free community events where individuals can bring a broken item and volunteer ‘fixers’ will teach them how to repair it. It’s a great way to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills, while also saving money by not having to replace the broken item,” Mayor Brown said. “This is a sustainability action residents can take during Earth Month 2019, and all year long.”
Items that can be brought to the event include: lamps, vacuum cleaners, toys, small appliances, and even clothing.
In tandem with the Dare to Repair Café, a Dare to Share Community Swap (for art supplies and creative materials) will also be held, hosted by The Tool Library and DIY Buffalo. This is the perfect opportunity to trade art supplies, scrapbooking materials, and other hobby items – consider swapping or just giving away. Just take a look around your house or your apartment, and you will be sure to find all sorts of creative accessories gathering dust. At the same time, the Swap will have all sorts of items that you might need, that you can swap for in trade.
The Dare to Repair Café and Dare to Share Community Swap are fun ways to fix your devices, and clear out some drawers, while having some fun in the process.
Buffalo’s Dare to Repair Cafés were established by the City of Buffalo Department of Refuse and Recycling and the University Heights Tool Library.
A full calendar of Dare to Repair Café dates and locations for 2019 can be found at www.thetoollibrary.org/daretorepair.
Dare to Repair Café
9 AM – 12 PM
Lovejoy Discovery School #43, 161 Benzinger Street, Buffalo
Replacement parts are limited, so bring ‘em if ya got ‘em!
Dare to Share Community Swap
Sign-in and donation intake will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m., with swap and share from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Lovejoy Discovery School #43, 161 Benzinger Street, Buffalo
*If you do not have items to trade, you may still browse and select up to ten (10) items. Please consider making a monetary donation if you do not have items to contribute.
