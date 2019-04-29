Daddy’s Plants will launch three new pop-up oases in Buffalo

What’s one of the best ways to test the waters, when looking to open up a shop? Start with a pop-up series. That’s exactly what Pat and Billy Sandora-Nastyn are doing with their new retail plant business called Daddy’s Plants. The two dedicated green thumbs are hoping to carve out a shopping niche for those who consider themselves “plant parents” in WNY.

“Leading up to Mother’s and Father’s Days, Daddy’s Plants is prepping to launch three new pop-up oases in Buffalo,” said the entrepreneurs, who many might know from their popular YouTube Channel. “We’re also looking to put down permanent roots soon with an official brick and mortar.”

Now that the couple has had a chance to really settle into Buffalo, after they moved here (from NYC) back in 2014, they are setting out on a totally new adventure – opening a plant emporium has been their dream for a while.

“What started as a collection of just a few small plants quickly took over most of the free surfaces in our home,” says Pat. “Friends and family would regularly ask us for houseplant advice, and we knew there had to be other ‘plant parents’ in Buffalo who could benefit from a dedicated plant shop.”

This past December, Billy went on a road trip across southern Canada and then back across the northern US, researching the business. He made stop-offs at a number of notable plant shops, talking to the owners about their businesses. This information is all going to come in handy, as the couple prepares for the pop-ups.

“Whether you’re a seasoned plant parent or a newbie working on your green thumb, we can help you find something right for you,” says Billy. “As the son of a horticulturalist, I grew up visiting nurseries and greenhouses with my dad. I know that caring for plants can be intimidating to some people, which is why we always try to handpick a mix of varieties for every level of experience.”

Following are the pop-up events in advance of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Thursday, May 9 | Mother’s Day Oasis at Larkin Square | 10 AM – 2pm | See Facebook event

Saturday/Sunday May 11 – May 12 | May Oasis at Public Espresso + Coffee in Downtown Buffalo | See Facebook event

| May Oasis at Public Espresso Saturday/Sunday Jun 15 – Jun 16 | June Oasis at Public Espresso in Downtown Buffalo | See Facebook event

With all of the new flower shops springing up around town, it’s great to see that there’s now an emphasis on selling a wide variety of plants (selling indoor tropical and desert plants and accessories). It will be interesting to follow Pat and Billy as they navigate the pop-ups, while gathering speed towards their future goal of opening their own emporium.

You can follow Daddy’s Plants on Facebook, or visit the shop online. Also, be sure to sign up for the Daddy’s Plants newsletter.