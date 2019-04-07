Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Creating Space and Place through Community Reconnection

A Panel Discussion on Parkway Revival and Urban Highway Removal Initiatives throughout the Region

The topic of highway removal in the city of Buffalo is heating up. First, this past week CNU placed Buffalo in its top ten list for priority highway removals. Now, the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition (SCC) is inviting the community to attend an event at the Burchfield Penney Art Center that is centered around the subject of highway removal. Most importantly, the exercise intends to show just how much the city can benefit from the removals – what would reconnected neighborhoods look like, and how would residents interact with the new walkable spaces?

The event will feature local experts and community leaders who have been studying the highways, and their impacts on Buffalo. The city remains in a stranglehold, as outdated highways continue to wreak havoc upon neighborhoods that would greatly benefit from their removal, combined with the implementation of complete streets, green-spaces, and play-spaces.

It’s time to hold the Department of Transportation (DOT) accountable for its blatant inactions and disregard for the city of Buffalo.

Featuring:

  • Mayor Paul Dyster of the City of Niagara Falls discussing the expansion of green-space of Niagara Falls State Park resulting from 2 miles of highway removal;
  • Jason Haremza, AICP, from the City of Rochester Department of Neighborhood and Business Development discussing community benefits resulting from the Inner Loop East Transformation Project;
  • Barbara Rowe of Vision Niagara and the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition, discussing the two-decade community led initiative to right-size the Scajaquada Expressway; and
  • Stephanie Geter, Chairperson for Restore Our Community Coalition, discussing the legacy impact of the Kensington Expressway on neighboring communities.

Presented by Scajaquada Corridor Coalition and GObike Buffalo

Friday, April 12, 2019

7 pm

Burchfield Penney Art Center | 1300 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

