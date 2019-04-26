Construction Watch: Symphony Circle Active Living

Construction on Ellicott Development’s Symphony Circle Active Living project at 271-291 North Street is winding down. The $30 million senior living facility is three-stories fronting North Street but four stories in the rear. It is being built on the site of the former Nazareth Nursing Home and is within the Allentown Historic Preservation District.
The 148,000 sq.ft. complex encompassing 119 one and two-bedroom units will have significant green space both in front of and behind the building. Services will include chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, in-unit laundry, full kitchens, scheduled activities, chauffeured transportation, 24/7 emergency response systems, and security. The building will also feature a theater, great room, fitness center, library, beauty salon, business center, private dining room, bistro, and activity center.
Silvestri Architects designed the project.