Construction Watch: East Side Housing Developments Taking Shape

Two significant East Side housing projects are underway on the East Side. The developments will include over 200 affordable apartments.

People, Inc and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are constructing a $31 million affordable and supportive housing development on Jefferson Avenue with 89 affordable apartments in two buildings. The ground floor of both buildings will contain a total of 16,500 square feet of commercial space.

There will be 71 one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom apartments across two three-story buildings. Sixteen apartments will be set aside for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Support services will be provided by People, Inc.

The Forge is taking shape at the corner of Broadway and Mortimer. The $48 million project is being built on the former Buffalo Forge site and will include apartments, for-sale townhouses, and commercial space. Stuart Alexander and Associates, SCG Development and Dr. Rhonda Ricks are teaming on the project. The 11 acre site has sat vacant for the last 30 years.

The development will include 159 residential units, with 85 percent of those being affordable. There will also be 10,000 sq.ft. of commercial and retail space along Broadway.

The apartment building will be four-stories along Broadway and three-stories along Mortimer Street. There will be 25 townhouses constructed along the north end of Mortimer across the street from the Sycamore Village subdivision and also along the south side of Sycamore Street.

