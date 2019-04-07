Construction Watch: 27 Chandler

Rocco Termini’s third Chandler Street project is making headway. While work on the interior renovation of 27 Chandler Street began a few months ago, exterior work is now underway. 27 and neighboring 37 Chandler will be predominantly occupied by culinary incubator space. 27 Chandler will feature fifteen commercial kitchens, nearly half have already been spoken for.
Next door at 37 Chandler, Flat #12 Mushrooms is taking 5,000 square feet of the building’s first floor. The mushroom grower will expand its product lines in the new location when it relocated from Mason Street. Termini has not announced plans for the building’s second level.
Termini purchased the buildings in December 2017 for $950,000. 27 Chandler is three-stories and 20,500 sq.ft. of space while neighboring 37 Chandler is 12,350 sq.ft. spread across two stories. The parcels extend to Grote Street and parking for 41 cars will be located at the rear of the buildings.
BMS Design is the design lead and Schenne & Associates is project architect.
Get Connected:
Signature Development, 716.842.1938
BMS Deisgn Studio, 716.319.4144
Schenne & Associates, 716.655.4991