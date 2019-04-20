Construction Watch: 1091 Main Street

Ellicott Development’s six-story building at 1091 Main Street is taking shape. The $20 million office building will connect to the former Our Lady of Lourdes church to the north that is being converted into a mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office and residential uses. The properties are on the northern edge of the Medical Campus.
Concept Construction Corp. is overseeing construction of the 167,000 square foot building. It will contain a variety of retail and office space and include one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles. Designed by Smith + Associates Architects, the building will offer a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to complement the existing Lourdes structure. General Physicians and a dental practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo have signed leases for space in the building.
In the former church, two additional floors have been constructed within the open cathedral nave creating approximately 14,000 sq.ft. of space over three floors. Four market-rate apartments will be on the third floor and roughly 5,700 sq.ft.of commercial office space will be available on the second floor.
