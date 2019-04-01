Coming in 2020: Chandler Pool Club

Last summer, when I was talking to developer Rocco Termini, I told him that Chandler Street needed a pool club. “I’m already working on it,” he said. “In fact, it was supposed to go in the courtyard at 155 Chandler, but due to the historic nature of the building and grounds, as they relate to historic tax credits, the idea didn’t get the green light.”
If you know anything about Termini, then you know that he’s doesn’t take no for an answer. Therefore, he decided to switch up some puzzle pieces and move the pool club concept across the way, directly next door to the new Thin Man Brewery (166 Chandler Street). Upon opening, the brewery will literally look out onto the pool club.
According to Termini, the Chandler Street Pool Club concept won’t open until 2020. The designer behind the project, Benjamin Siegel (BMS Design Studio) was kind enough to shed some like on the project, as it pertains to the historic nature of the industrial site. “The design goal isn’t to provide Palm Springs/Miami style club,” said Siegel.
It’s an industrial site and we aren’t trying to hide that fact – we are trying to build upon it actually. We want it to feel like a lush oasis within all this industrial hardness. A shipping container will house the bar and murals/graffiti will adorn all the concrete walls and existing buildings.”
Artificial turf, planter boxes, and trees will be incorporated to help soften the feel of the space. The pool is the star of the space so we chose to incorporate raised seating around the perimeter of the club so everyone has a view to the water. This also visually minimizes the 8′ concrete wall since the raised areas will be 28″ above the pool.”
For years I’ve been trying to get restaurateurs and developers to do something along these lines. Even if there was no pool, having drink service to outdoor chaise lounge chairs, with patio umbrellas, and live music. The club house is a nice touch.
For those that love the water… and actually like to swim, the Chandler Street Pool Club is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that there is a brewery and restaurant right next door (coming soon), and a Cider Hall across the street. Hopefully Termini begins to build up some residential along Chandler Street, because this is certainly turning out to be a great place to live!