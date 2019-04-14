Charlie’s Boat Yard Expansion Underway

It’s a wonder why no one ever thought to expand this restaurant location until now, especially due to the seasonal nature of the existing building. In the past, Charlie’s Boat Yard (formerly Dug’s Dive) has been fairly one dimensional, which has served its purpose as a summertime, waterside escape – a place to grab a burger, a beer, and an ice cream. It’s a great place for families. It’s also located along the bike trail. Whether boating, biking, or simply watching the waterfront activity, this is a great locale, albeit seasonal.
Currently, Charlie’s Boat Yard is in the midst of a substantial overhaul, with the addition of an “improved and expanded facility.” Since the restaurant first opened, a number of significant improvements have been made, including a supersizing of the front deck. Now, the operators are taking it to an entirely different level, with the addition of a brand new dining facility. Hopefully, this addition means that the restaurant will be open further into the fall season, while opening earlier in the spring season.
For far too long this restaurant has stood in isolation. The new addition will go a long way to draw more visitors to this section of the waterfront. If all goes well, why not continue to expand and add new concepts to the mix in years to come?
Charlie’s Boat Yard is in the midst of hiring for all positions, including server, host, busser, bartender, bar back, and kitchen help. See Facebook for details.
Charlie’s Boat Yard | 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard | Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716.828.1600