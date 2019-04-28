If there’s any city that should be celebrating soil, it’s Buffalo. For decades, we took advantage of our soil, by abusing it with industry and chemicals, similar to what a lot of other Rust Belt cities did. And in all actuality, we still tend to treat our soil like dirt, by spraying non-organic chemical fertilizers on our lawns, in order to achieve that idyllic (but not natural) golf course green luster.

There are a lot of ways that we could be better nurturing our gardens and lawns, by paying attention to what we are spraying on them and how we treat them in general. From the insects that we attract, to the indigenous plants that we grow, to the hardy ground covers that we choose, our soils will benefit greatly from the day to day gardening decisions that we make.

If you’re onboard with enriching and nourishing your soil in natural ways, then you’re going to want to attend an upcoming workshop, hosted by Indeterminacy Festival and 5 Loaves Farm.

“Discover how together as a community we can create and maintain soil health in our gardens and urban farms. Participate in how-to workshop, try hands-on activity, and share a meal in honor of St. Isidore, the patron saint of farmers.” – 5 Loaves Farm.

Here’s the workshop schedule for Saturday, May 11, 2019:

2:00 PM – 2:15 PM

Welcome

2:15 PM – 3:00 PM

How-to Workshop on Residential Composting (Ignacio Villa) – Farmer Pirates Compost Crew

3:15 PM – 4:00 PM

Research Presentation on Soil Health and Safety (Sharon Bachman – Cornell Cooperative Extension)

4:00 PM – 5:45 PM

Soil Building Activity in the Garden

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

St. Isidore’s Feast: A Dinner of Soup and Bread

This event is a part of this year’s third annual Indeterminacy Festival themed PastFuture/FuturePast, focusing on our past and future communication with the earth and beyond.

Celebrating Soil

Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 PM – 7 PM

5 Loaves Farm | 1172 West Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14213

