Can 10 American Cities Remove Highways? CNU Says Yes

Part of Congress for the New Urbanism’s charge is keeping up to date with cities that could benefit from highway removals. Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU) has, in the past, pointed to Buffalo as a city that could stand to remove a few of its urban highways, which have managed to tear the city apart since they were initially laid down.
CNU has now released a new report that lists the Kensington Expressway and Scajaquada Expressway in Buffalo as among the nation’s worst highways in need of removal. While this seems crystal clear to many people who have been advocating for these expressways to be removed/downgraded to boulevards, there are factions out there, namely the Department of Transportation (DOT) that still can’t wrap their heads around the importance of the urbanist issues at hand.
Across the US, 17 cities have committed to replace or mitigate major freeways since the late 1980s, including cities like San Francisco, Milwaukee, and New York, which fully removed highways successfully, with no adverse impact on traffic.
Altogether, CNU’s 2019 edition of the biennial Freeways Without Futures report lists ten highways recommended for teardown, which are as follows:
- I-10 (Claiborne Expressway), New Orleans, Louisiana
- I-275, Tampa, Florida
- I-35, Austin, Texas
- I-345, Dallas, Texas
- I-5, Portland, Oregon
- I-64, Louisville, Kentucky
- I-70, Denver, Colorado
- I-81, Syracuse, New York
- I-980, Oakland, California
- Kensington and Scajaquada Expressways, Buffalo, New York
“Local, state, and federal resources are declining,” says Lynn Richards, President and CEO of CNU. “We need to use investments that meet multiple community goals: enhancing all kinds of mobility, promoting economic development, creating jobs, and reimagining the possibilities for waterfronts, parks, and neighborhoods.”
Altogether, 29 in-city freeways were initially nominated – a jury of nationally recognized transportation experts whittled that number down to 10. The conclusion was that these outdated roadways are not beneficial to their host cities. Many of the roadways cut off cities from their waterfronts, divide parks and people, and have been deemed an inefficient use of public funds.
The report also monitors the progress and challenges for three completed or underway highway removals or mitigations:
- Rochester’s Inner Loop in New York, where a range of new development is underway, including supportive and affordable housing;
- The Alaskan Way Viaduct in Seattle, whose closure to traffic in January 2019 did not result in the “carmaggedon” of nightmarish traffic predicted, and whose replacement with a tunnel is likely to have been (as local groups predicted) unnecessary; and
- I-375 through downtown Detroit, a removal scheduled to begin by 2022. The two current design alternatives for its replacement, however, still cater excessively to automobiles and very much resemble the freeway they will replace.
Freeways Without Futures portrays the subtle but growing transformation of attitudes away from car-centric thinking and urban highways: Now, in more places from coast to coast, the question is no longer whether to replace, but when and how to remove and transform. Copies of Freeways Without Futures can be downloaded from https://www.cnu.org/highways-boulevards/freeways-without-futures/2019