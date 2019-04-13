Calling all makers, growers, and artisans for Hotel Henry’s 2019 Summer Market

The deadline is quickly approaching for the cutoff date to apply for Hotel Henry’s 2019 Summer Market. Since first opening, Hotel Henry has become an epicenter for community engagement, from hosting art shows to holiday markets. The grounds of the Richardson Olmsted Campus have become a place to dine, relax, get fit, learn, and connect with others with similar interests.
Each summer, Hotel Henry hosts an Urban Market on select Sundays, where vendors set up to sell wares that include produce from local farmers and growers, prepared or packaged foods, art, small housewares, décor, flowers, clothing, and jewelry. The curated market series, called Summer Sundays at Hotel Henry (Urban Resort and Conference Center), is the perfect chance to sell all sorts of goods, in a market atmosphere that is unlike anywhere else in the world.
Open call for vendors – deadline to apply is April 24. The market is free and open to the public.
- Sunday, July 14th
- Sunday, July 28th
- Sunday, August 11th
- Sunday, August 25th
Following are additional details provided by Hotel Henry:
When are Summer Sundays?
Summer Sundays at Hotel Henry will run every other Sunday beginning Sunday, July 14th and ending Sunday, August 25th. The market hours are 10 am to 2 pm.
What can I expect from Summer Sundays?
Attendees explore a market event featuring a variety of rotating summer experiences for the community that will include a curated collection of local vendors, music, lawn games, outdoor fitness, and more. Visitors can peruse the work of local makers, growers, and artisans while sipping Henry’s signature summer cocktails, enjoying 100 Acres brunch, or setting up their own picnic on Henry’s North Lawn.
Will this market be moved indoors in the case of rain?
Nope! Hotel Henry’s Summer Market is a rain or shine event. We highly recommend bringing a pop-up canopy to cover your market space.
What should I know about my market space?
Market spaces are 10 ft by 10 ft and cost $100 per market date to reserve. You are required to supply and set up your own table, linens, and pop-up canopy. Hotel Henry will place each vendor in their designated market space. This is an outdoor only market, and you will be placed outside on Hotel Henry’s lawns. There are no power sources available and parking will not be available by your booth. A load in/load out schedule will be supplied to you one week prior to your market date.
Where do I apply?
HERE! The deadline to apply is April 24th. Hotel Henry will let you know if you have been approved by April 29th and you must commit/pay vendor fees by May 10th. Please reach out to marketing@hotelhenry.com with any questions related to Summer Sundays or the market.
Summer Sundays doesn’t stop at shopping. Attendees can expect outdoor fitness classes, live music, lawn games, and more! If you are interested in offering a fitness class or playing music during the market, please reach out to marketing@hotelhenry.com.