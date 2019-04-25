Buffalo’s Board of Education Awards Food Bids to Local Farmers and Small Food Producers

It’s always welcome news to hear that the Buffalo’s Public Schools system is taking a healthier approach when it comes to ordering food for its 30K+ students. Earlier this month, the Buffalo Board of Education accepted a series of recommendations put forth by Bridget O’Brien Wood, Food Service Director with Buffalo Public Schools, which will help to ensure that more products by local farmers and small food producers end up on cafeteria tables in 2019/20. Altogether, the school system will allot $1,113,537 towards the procurement of goods, via food-related bids, from the following five New York-based businesses:

Eden Valley Growers/Western NY Food Hub (Eden), a 60-year old vegetable cooperative that works with 25+ local farmers, who is partnering with Fruit Fresh Up (Depew) to minimally process and deliver to Buffalo’s 80+ schools.

Other awardees include:

Peterson Farms Fresh, located in Michigan, who is supplying the district with New York apples Latina Boulevard Produce (Tonawanda), who has a long-standing relationship as the primary produce distributor to the District

While sourcing regional foods is not necessarily new for Buffalo’s Public Schools, there is a relatively new emphasis on increasing the System’s healthy offerings as part of the The Farm to School program (now in its 5th year).

This year, the Food Service Department:

Increased its demand for locally grown produce to the tune of $457,021

Requested 130,000 lbs of local beef, resulting in the award of $656,516 to local farmers and food producers

The Food Service Department states that the awards account for 8% of Buffalo’s total food budget. Combined with New York dairy purchases and other New York food purchases, the increased local procurement goes towards the District’s efforts to achieve Governor Cuomo’s “30% initiative”, as part of his No Student Goes Hungry Program.

Increased efforts in purchasing healthy and locally raised foods means that the District will benefit from $1,000,000 in reimbursements, which will be reinvested into the food service department.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Agricultural Economic Development Specialist, Cheryl Thayer, said, “The Buffalo Farm to School Program is a leading example of the magnitude of impact our public institutions can have when they shift a percentage of their food budget to favor local. There are so many wins afforded through this program, whether it’s supporting local farmers and small businesses, providing students with healthier food, shortening our food supply chains, or driving economic development, it’s a best practice in action.”

Eden Valley Growers/Western NY Food Hub Operations Manager, Dave Walczak, said, “Eden Valley Growers/Western New York Food Hub and our partners, Fruit Fresh Up, are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide the students of Buffalo Public Schools with a direct supply of produce from our growers to their lunch trays. We take pride in the efforts our growers put forth each season to provide healthy, locally grown fruit and veggies and we are now able to share their labors and story with the students. What a win-win for everyone!”

