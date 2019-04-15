When it comes to getting exercise, there is one thing that we can all be doing more of, and that’s walking. By simply walking out the door, and around the block, you are doing more good for your body than you can ever imagine. These days, it’s too easy to sit in front of a TV, a computer, or a video game.
In March the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released its 10th Annual County health rankings for Buffalo, and found that we have a long way to go when it comes to being a healthy city. In fact, 5 out of 8 WNY communities were ranked extremely low on the health scale. At the same time, a State of Play in WNY report (from the Aspen Institute) spelled out that only 16% of WNY youth meet the US Surgeon General’s recommendation for physical activity. Now those are some distressing statistics.
Moving forward, the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo continues to do its part to emphasize the importance of being fit. The Institute has proclaimed that walking is the gateway exercise that leads to other forms of health routines, which ultimately equates to living healthier lives.
Therefore, a new walking series has been announced that departs from City Hall at noon, starting on Wednesday, May 1. The walks, led by health-advocate Rod Nagy and colleagues, will be around 30 minutes, which gives people plenty of time to exercise and get back to work.
The Buffalo NY Walks series goes hand-in-hand with a number of other health initiatives being driven by the Wellness Institute and The City of Buffalo, including the Live Well WNY program, Wintermission, Explore Buffalo walking tours, a Walkability Summit, school district wellness polices, workplace health promotion, age friendly communities, Imagine Greater Buffalo Second Saturday Downtown walks, First Sunday Reflective Walks at Hoyt Lake, and a UB Walks and the Healthiest Districts Initiative.
The community goal is 125 million steps in 2019.
The Buffalo NY Walks are also part of the 2019 Walking to Wellness Initiative goal, which add up to 125 million steps walked/rolled by participants. In 2018, over 14,000 participants led to an astounding 43 million steps taken.
Wellness Institute CEO, Phil Haberstro noted, “The Wellness Institute works strategically to increase physical activity by improving community walkability, policy and access to trails and parks.”
From getting better sleep at night to improving the health of your heart, there’s no excuse to not go out on a daily walk. Thankfully, the Wellness Institute and its community partners are all onboard to get you to where you need to be… and that’s out walking.
Community organizations and area employers who wish to be a part of this community-wide Walking to Wellness health improvement initiative may contact Phil Haberstro at 716-851-4052 or BeActive@City-Buffalo.org.
Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoon presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.