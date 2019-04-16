Buffalo Loves The Easter Holiday

A recent WalletHub study found that Buffalo ranks in the Top 20 Best Cities to Celebrate Easter. But why? Is it that more Buffalonians believe in the Easter Bunny? Or is it more of a religious factor than a mythical factor? Maybe it’s Buffalo’s love for chocolate Easter eggs, butter lambs and the Broadway Market, or the growing popularity of Dyngus Day – also called Wet Easter Monday? Could it be the flowers, the vast number of churches and Easter Sunday brunches… or is it all of the above?
In 2019, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the US, to determine which cities dug Easter the most. The stats took into account everything from weather to the number of Easter egg hunts. Following are some of the findings:
Celebrating Easter in Buffalo (1=Best, 50=Avg.):
- 19th – Churches per Capita
- 12th – % of Christian Population
- 35th – Brunch Restaurants per Capita
- 11th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita
- 32nd – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita
- 39th – Easter Egg-Hunt Events per Capita
- 54th – Share of Children Aged 9 & Younger
Yes, Buffalo has its fair share of churches. Then there are the Easter brunches, which include Statler City, Buffalo RiverWorks, Lafayette Brewing Co., Hotel Henry, Templeton Landing, Tewksbury Lodge, Lenox Grill, and The Terrace (don’t forget to wear your Easter bonnet). And don’t forget the Easter egg hunts, at places like The Buffalo Zoo and Cazenovia Park. There’s even an Easter Day Butterfly Parade at Trinity Episcopal Church.
When it comes down to it, Easter is a lot more than a religious observation, it’s big business for Buffalo’s flower shops and chocolatiers. It’s also a great way to spend more time with family. Hopefully, it’s a time to reflect upon the things that we are most thankful for, at a time when there is so much divisiveness in our nation.
If you’re in need of some fun conversational fodder at the Easter dining table, WalletHub has compiled a graphic with some informative facts: