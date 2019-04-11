If you’ve been thinking about submitting an act for this year’s Buffalo Infringement Festival, you have until April 15 to do so. Maybe you’re a painter, or a comedian, or a dancer? You might have a band, or a bizarre act that you’ve been working on? Whatever you have, if you think it’s good enough to enter into the festival, the time is now!
This year’s Buffalo Infringement Festival runs Thursday July 25 to Sunday August 4. The various acts that are preformed in and around Allentown include theatre, busking, chalk art, live painting, workshops, film, slam poetry, photography, and various other artistic forms. You don’t need to be a pro – all you have to do is participate in this wild and amazing interdisciplinary art and music festival. Participation is free!
2019 summer marks the 15th year that the Buffalo Infringement Festival (BIF) will take place. Per usual, festival-goers can catch scheduled acts in parks, parking lots, and various other indoor/outdoor venues.
Here’s the lowdown from festival organizers:
Please visit www.infringebuffalo.org for more information about BIF and to submit your ideas.
For assistance submitting, please contact organizers through the BIF Facebook page, or email info@infringebuffalo.org.
There will be a Last Call fundraiser on Saturday April 13 at 8pm at Milkie’s, 522 Elmwood Avenue.
This year we are also encouraging potential new venue hosts to submit your information at www.infringebuffalo.org. BIF organizers will be in contact with potential new venues after the Call for Work submissions.
Lead image: BIF2019 logo artwork by Jonathan Woolley