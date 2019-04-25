Buffalo Cigars Grand Opening | Spirits & Stogies Festival

There’s suddenly a lot more going on in the world of cigars, right here in WNY. Buffalo Cigars has announced that it is hosting its official grand opening at 500 Main Street on Thursday May 2, from 5pm to 8pm. That event will feature special guest Jose Blanco of E.P. Carrillo Cigars, who will be coming to Buffalo to celebrate the opening of the cigar shop’s third location. Guests to the free opening will enjoy special cigar deals, free snacks, and lots of prizes and giveaways. This is an event that downtown office workers will want to stick around for, after the whistle blows.

Adding some fire to the smoke will be a highly anticipated inaugural festival called Spirits & Stogies. This event will take the best of Buffalo Cigars, paired with products from the following businesses:

Jack Daniels, Larceny Bourbon, Elijah Craig, Buffalo Trace, 1792, Wheatley Vodka, Tullamore DEW, Monkey Shoulder, Glendfiddich, Woodford Reserve, Three Chord Bourbon, Lockhouse Distillery, Black Button Distilling, Buffalo Distilling Co., Saint Lawrence Spirits, Iron Smoke, Lakeward Spirits, Tommyrotter, Heaven Hill Brands, Cask & Crew

“We have had great success with our primary festival – Buffalo Cigar Fest – and decided to try our hand at something a little different,” said Megan Gordon, marketing director of Buffalo Cigars. “This festival brings together nearly 30 whiskey/liquor/beer vendors, cigars, live music, a coffee station, and Armstrong’s Barber Shop. Guests will receive tastings from all vendors in attendance. Each vendor will have a cigar paired with one of their products. Cigars and cigar accessories will be available for purchase at the event. This event is something really fun and different for WNY. While we have plenty of whiskey and beer tastings, a cigar & whiskey pairing festival is a first of its kind. We have been receiving great feedback from customers and are excited for a successful first event!”

Buffalo Cigars Grand Opening

Thursday May 2, 2019

5pm to 8pm

500 Main Street | Buffalo NY

www.buffalocigars.com

Buffalo Cigars on Facebook

Spirits & Stogies Festival

Sunday, June 9, 2019

12 PM – 4 PM

The Wings Meeting Place | 3964 California Road | Orchard Park, New York 14127

See Facebook event & Instagram