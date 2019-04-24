Biking is a big deal in Buffalo, but it’s got a long way to go before we can truly be happy when taking our bikes out on the road. That’s why it’s so important that we continue to build upon the biking advancements that have already been made. But what does the Buffalo bike scene really look like? A number of cycling advocates have put together a new video – shot by Nate Peracciny and narrated by – that showcases bikeable Buffalo in ways that you have never seen before. The short film is called Buffalo by Bike.

For those who are looking to get a firsthand glimpse of Buffalo by Bike, a premiere is being held this evening at Community Beer Works. The film and the event are sponsored by Reddy Bikeshare, GObike Buffalo, and Slow Roll Buffalo.

This is your chance to witness many of the bike-friendly advancements that have been made in this city over the years. It’s a look at the people who continue to push this city to take biking to the furthest limits. While we have a long way to go, we have been making some good strides in recent years. Now it’s time to celebrate those achievements.

“We’d like to honor and show appreciation to all who were involved in the making of this film by offering an opportunity to have a first look before we share the beauty of Buffalo by Bike with the rest of the world!” – Reddy Bikeshare

Buffalo by Bike Film Premiere

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

7 PM – 9 PM (premiere at 8pm)

The event is free and open to the public

Community Beer Works (7th Street) | 520 7th Street, Buffalo, New York 14201

Facebook event