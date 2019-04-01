Buffalo Bike Tours 2019 Season includes Bike Rentals and a Bike Parade

On Wednesday, May 1, Buffalo Bike Tours will kick off its 2019 season. For the second year running… er… riding, Buffalo Bike Tours will get underway with its expanded tour schedule. This year, the bike touring company will be launching three new tours. It’s also going to be offering bike rentals for the first time, thanks to its new partnership with GObike Buffalo and Buffalo-Niagara Hostel. The Hostel is the perfect place in downtown Buffalo to offer bike rentals – it’s a natural for tourists and visitors alike. Moving forward, all of the tours will depart and return to The Hostel.
“Backpackers and travelers from all over the world stay here and use it as a home base to see Niagara Falls and explore the region via downtown Buffalo,” said Jon Piret, a manager at The Hostel, located at 667 Main Street. “The hostel’s mission is about affordable travel and connecting guests to our beloved creative communities. Buffalo Bike Tours will offer a wonderful experience for our guests to see the city in a different light by bike and learn of local history that has shaped the country’s history.”
More than 250 people attended its tours last summer and they responded with more than 50 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor.
In order to get the bike rental part of the business off the ground, GObike Buffalo stepped up by refurbishing 8 of its bikes that were destined for the landfill. The bikes are all being restored to their original luster, to accommodate the touring cyclists.
“Buffalo is a great biking city and Buffalo Bike Tours comes at a time when there is a lot of momentum for the bike community,” said Justin Booth, Executive Director of GObike Buffalo. “Between the recent announcement of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation grant for a connected regional greenway system, continued implementation of the Buffalo Bike Master Plan which includes our first protected bike lane, weekly Slow Roll Buffalo rides, our SkyRide event and the Reddy Bikeshare system, Buffalo continues to develop into a great biking destination. We’re excited to partner with Buffalo Bike Tours on cross-promotions this year.”
The company will expand its offerings with rides daily at 10:30AM and 4:00PM, as well as private tours. May 1, 2019 – October 31, 2019
The new bike rental aspect of Buffalo Bike Tours sets the bike touring business apart from the rest of the local tour companies, but so does the owner Marc Moscato who incorporates some interesting interactive elements into his tour routines. Moscato is known for performing original songs during the tours. Whether reciting poetry, or playing on his ukulele, there is a dynamic audience interaction. Then there are the themes of his poetry and music, which range from Buffalo’s underground railroad to its LGBT history.
“Buffalo’s resurgence has reached new heights as legions of new visitors explore our restored architecture, reinvigorated neighborhoods, and redeveloped waterfront,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, Erie County’s destination marketing organization. “Buffalo Bike Tours helps brings all these new developments together in a compelling way, providing more options than ever before for locals and visitors alike to explore the New Buffalo on two wheels.”
Buffalo Bike Tours’ offerings for 2019 will include:
- B/Sides Ride: Buffalo’s Unsung History
- Explore the deep cuts from Buffalo history – from civil rights to workers’ unrest – and how these movements have shaped the city today
- A/Sides Ride: The Best of Buffalo
- Bike through parks while learning about Buffalo’s heavy hitters – from wild Erie Canal stories to the Pan American Exposition and the city’s world-class architecture
- The Wing Ride: A Classic Buffalo Foodie Experience – Earn your wings on this fresh trail through Buffalo’s tastiest restaurants and watering holes – with samples at 5 wide-ranging eateries
- East Meets West Ride: An International Foodie Experience – An epic meal on bikes connecting the city’s history to its current immigrant communities through the lens of its culinary traditions
In order to keep the momentum moving forward, a month-long IndieGoGo campaign has been launched, to raise $5000 for all of these new bike touring efforts.
Then, after the crowdfunding campaign has wrapped up, Buffalo Bike Tours’ May’den Voyage will be held on May 1, from 5:30PM-7:30PM, departing from GObike Community Workshop (98 Colvin Avenue).
The community celebration will feature:
- The debut of Buffalo Bike Tours new fleet of bikes
- Performances by the Buffalo Ukulele Club (a 40-member ensemble performing a medley of Buffalo songs)
- A short talk about the history of May Day by historian Chris Hawley
- The announcement of Buffalo Bike Tours season along with a ribbon cutting ceremony and adult beverages
- A 6-mile bike parade* to Hostel Buffalo-Niagara for a reception for project backers, with more adult beverages
*Everyone is welcome, and bike floats and costumes are encouraged
Buffalo Bike Tours May’den Voyage Program:
5:30 PM – GObike open for community gathering
6:00 PM – Program begins
6:30 PM – May’den Voyage departs from GObike
7:00 PM – Closing party at Buffalo-Niagara Hostel
7:30 PM – Program concludes
For more information, please visit buffalobiketours.com.