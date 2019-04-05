Boutique Hotel and Apartments Proposed for 888 Delaware

A Delaware Avenue mansion has a hospitality and residential future. Priam Development is proposing a 29-room boutique hotel and 20 residential units for the Charles W. Goodyear House at 888 Delaware Avenue. The property was most recently used by Oracle Charter School.
HHL Architects is working on plans for the conversion project The hotel rooms will be located in the historic mansion along Delaware Avenue and the market-rate apartments will be in the attached classroom and gymnasium wing along with the second floor of the historic carriage house. The complex totals 64,538 sq.ft.
From the project application:
We have reviewed the project as it pertains to the City of Buffalo UDO, and compliance with various items are challenging, especially considering that the Project is pursuing Historic Tax Credits. Therefore, due to existing and historic considerations, compliance with certain criteria such as ground floor transparency and build to site percentages, to name a few, cannot be satisfied without compromising the Project intent. Most of the existing site will remain as is, with slight exception of the removal of the front-facade loading dock, and an addition of a one-way paver-covered drive with sidewalk, providing ADA access to a new compliant entrance. This site work also replaces the existing loading dock asphalt drive/parking area with a reinforced lawn. No new curb-cuts will be required.
The Charles W. Goodyear House is located within the Delaware Preservation District. It was completed in 1902 and designed by Green & Wicks.
Entry Image from Buffalo Architecture and History website