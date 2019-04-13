Boom Days Buffalo 2019

Boom Days Buffalo has announced its official schedule for 2019. The celebration that pays tribute to the region’s waterways, especially the Buffalo River, has become a signature event in the Old First Ward. When it first launch in 2001, with Rick Smith (Silo City and Rigidized Metals) and Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster at the helm, Buffalo’s waterways were still in a precarious state. The initial Boom Days events were mainly attended by those devoted to the waterfront (at the time, not many), and those committed to the rebirth of the Old First Ward and the Buffalo River (still, not many). Those early years were more about sending the signal that the time was right for a rebirth of the waterfront.
Boom Days Buffalo, an annual celebration of Spring marking the removal of the ice boom, is happening on Saturday April 27 from 1 pm to 1 am in multiple venues throughout the Old First Ward neighborhood in Buffalo.
Upwards of a decade since launching the festival, Boom Days has become a calling card for the revitalization of the waterfront. The grassroots effort has expanded, and is now a full fledge rallying cry for others to join together to enhance the effort.
“Its our region’s unique way to be thankful for the end of our strong winter and welcome spring,” Smith said. “We encourage everyone to go out and get next to our waterways and celebrate the amazing places in the historic and regenerating First Ward!”
These days, there’s a lot to be excited about when considering the advancements that have been made along the Buffalo River. In 2019, the Boom Days event is being coordinated by Tod A. Kniazuk, whose mission it is to spread the festival throughout the Old First Ward, by inviting myriad restaurants, bars, breweries and distilleries to participate in the events and activities, as we can readily see by observing the following lineup:
- The Old First Ward Community Center (62 Republic St., Buffalo) will host family-friendly activities and performances from 1 pm to 4 pm, including the Buffalo Zoomobile, the Buffalo & Erie County Library on Wheels, and programming by Young Audiences of Western New York. Waterfront Memories and More museum at Mutual Riverfront Park (41 Hamburg St., Buffalo) will be open for visitors.
- At 4 pm The Buffalo Brass Machine will lead the way as the “boom ball” will be rolled from the community center to Riverfront Park and launched into the Buffalo River where the Edward M. Cotter Fireboat will be waiting to salute the paraders. All are welcome to join the parade, and enjoy a toast to spring when we arrive at the park!
- Live music from the Blues Society of WNY, the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation, and Jazz Buffalo will be happening in the afternoon and evening at Duende at Silo City (85 Silo City Row, Buffalo), The Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St., Buffalo), Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St., Buffalo), Buffalo Distilling Co. (860 Seneca St., Buffalo), Lockhouse Distillery & Bar (41 Columbia St., Buffalo), and Gene McCarthy’s (73 Hamburg St., Buffalo). Flying Bison will have a special beer for Boom Days, and Lockhouse is celebrating their Sakura Gin release. The evening is highlighted with fireworks at 8:30 pm; they can be seen from Riverfront Park and the streets around the Old First Ward.
The full list of events, times, and locations can be found at www.facebook.com/BoomDaysBuffalo. All events are free and open to all.
Boom Days is sponsored by Rigidized Metals, Silo City, The Public, 97 Rock, Flying Bison Brewing Co., and Young Audiences of Western New York.
BOOM DAYS SCHEDULE
The Old First Ward Community Center (62 Republic St., Buffalo)
1 pm – 4 pm Buffalo Zoomobile
Buffalo & Erie County Library on Wheels
Coffee, Hot Chocolate & More by Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery
1 pm – 2 pm Ancient Voices music – drums & sax & digeridoo (Young Audiences of WNY)
2 pm – 3 pm Christy Zucarelli visual art (Young Audiences of WNY)
3 pm – 4 pm Ben Barry (hula hooping and more)
Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St., Buffalo)
Open 12 pm to 10 pm
12 pm – 10 pm Grab a pint of Flying Bison’s special Boom Days beer
1 pm – 4 pm Doug Yeomans and Lo Blu Flame (Sportsmen’s Americana Foundation)
The Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St., Buffalo)
Open 12 pm – 11 pm
1 pm – 4 pm Owen Eichenseher (Blues Society of Western New York)
Waterfront Memories & More Museum (41 Hamburg St., Buffalo)
10 am – 5 pm Open for Visitors
Rolling of the Boom Ball Parade
4 pm – 5 pm From Old First Ward Community Center à Mutual River Front Park
The Buffalo Brass Machine
Boom Ball Roll & Launch
Edward M. Cotter Fireboat (weather permitting)
A Toast to Spring with Flying Bison & Undergrounds Coffee
Lockhouse Distillery & Bar (41 Columbia St., Buffalo)
Open 12 pm – 1 am
2 pm – 3:30 pm Turn Key Blues Band (Blues Society of Western New York)
4 pm – 5:30 pm The Donny Frauenhofer Duo (Jazz Buffalo)
6 pm – 1 am Sakura Gin Release Party
9 pm – 1 am Johnny Hart & The Mess w. Animal Sounds
Buffalo Distilling Co. (860 Seneca St., Buffalo)
Open 12 pm – 11 pm
3 pm – 6 pm Creekbend (Sportsmen’s Americana Foundation)
7 pm – 10 pm Sonny Mayo and The Lowdown
Duende at Silo City (85 Silo City Row, Buffalo)
Open 12 pm – 12 am
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Levi Van Cleve and the Family Band
7 pm – 9:30 pm Dave Ruch Trio
Gene McCarthy’s (73 Hamburg St., Buffalo)
Open 11 am – 1 am
9 pm – 11 pm The Darts
8:30 pm Fireworks over the Old First Ward!
Photo courtesy Boom Days –