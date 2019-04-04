Big Reveal: 1200 Jefferson Avenue

Plans for a three-story office building on Jefferson Avenue will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. Nick Sinatra and David Pawlik are planning the 35,000 sq.ft. building to be located at 1200 Jefferson Avenue between Northampton and Eaton streets on the site of a former dry cleaners building turned church. Say Yes Buffalo has pre-leased 12,300 sq.ft. of space in the building.
Previous plans called for a medical office-focused building on the site. The redesigned office building is north of the Jefferson Avenue Apartments project Sinatra and Pawlik are constructing along with People Inc. That $31 million project includes 89 affordable apartments and 16,500 sq.ft. of commercial space in two three-story buildings (below).
Parking for 97 cars will be located north and east of the building. The exterior will be finished with a mix of brick, stone veneer, fiber cement siding, aluminum storefront and glazing. Silvestri Architects is designing the project.