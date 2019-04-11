Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: 1020-1028 Elmwood

0 Comments

The future owners of the JP Bullfeathers restaurant and three properties north of it are seeking variances to replace 1020-1028 Elmwood with a mixed-use building.  Plans call for a four-story building with 3,730 square feet of retail space, covered parking for 26 cars, and up to 27 upper floor apartments.  The fourth floor would have a setback.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is in the process of selling the properties to Whitesand Family LP.  Whitesand Family LP is said to be in discussions with a restaurant to occupy the former Bullfeathers location.

The four-story building would replace three existing predominantly residential buildings on the site.  Abstract Architecture is working on the plan.  The proposal needs variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals for the project.  From the application:

The applicant is proposing a modern 42,000+/- sf (12,954 sf footprint) mixed-use retail/residential building located at 1020, 1024 and 1028 Elmwood A venue. The applicant seeks to merge the three lots, all zoned N-2C (Mixed-Use Center), resulting in a total combined lot area of 14,400 sf. Because the City of Buffalo Unified Development Ordinance (“UDO”) Elmwood Village Standards prohibit the combination of more than two lots for the purposes of new construction, applicant is seeking a variance (see, UDO Section 3.2.1 (J)(3)). Additionally, applicant seeks variances from Section 3.2.5 (E)(A), which restricts the building height to 44 feet and three (3) stories. Applicant is proposing a maximum height of 50 feet (with a step-back design) and four stories to maximize the residential and retail space and provide covered parking for building tenants.

Whitesand has begun meeting with neighbors on the proposal.  The Zoning Board will review the project at its meeting next Wednesday.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments