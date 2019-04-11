Big Reveal: 1020-1028 Elmwood

The future owners of the JP Bullfeathers restaurant and three properties north of it are seeking variances to replace 1020-1028 Elmwood with a mixed-use building. Plans call for a four-story building with 3,730 square feet of retail space, covered parking for 26 cars, and up to 27 upper floor apartments. The fourth floor would have a setback.
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is in the process of selling the properties to Whitesand Family LP. Whitesand Family LP is said to be in discussions with a restaurant to occupy the former Bullfeathers location.
The four-story building would replace three existing predominantly residential buildings on the site. Abstract Architecture is working on the plan. The proposal needs variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals for the project. From the application:
The applicant is proposing a modern 42,000+/- sf (12,954 sf footprint) mixed-use retail/residential building located at 1020, 1024 and 1028 Elmwood A venue. The applicant seeks to merge the three lots, all zoned N-2C (Mixed-Use Center), resulting in a total combined lot area of 14,400 sf. Because the City of Buffalo Unified Development Ordinance (“UDO”) Elmwood Village Standards prohibit the combination of more than two lots for the purposes of new construction, applicant is seeking a variance (see, UDO Section 3.2.1 (J)(3)). Additionally, applicant seeks variances from Section 3.2.5 (E)(A), which restricts the building height to 44 feet and three (3) stories. Applicant is proposing a maximum height of 50 feet (with a step-back design) and four stories to maximize the residential and retail space and provide covered parking for building tenants.
Whitesand has begun meeting with neighbors on the proposal. The Zoning Board will review the project at its meeting next Wednesday.