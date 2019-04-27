Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Bid to Build 2019

Some fundraisers are simply better than others. Of course they are all important, but occasionally one or two surface that manage to capture the essence of Buffalo on the rise. Take The Foundry’s Bid to Build fundraiser, for example. We’re talking about an event that is based on building up Buffalo in ways that we all need to get behind. After all, The Foundry is the shared makerspace that continues to inspire by providing incubator space to those who have big ideas and dreams that they want to get off the ground. 

By attending the annual Bid to Build event, supporters of The Foundry are able to see the makerspace in action, rub shoulders with the artisans, and walk away with inspired works. The event is also a way for The Foundry to recognize the people in our community who go out of their way to make things happen in the artisan world. In 2019, The Foundry will be recognizing acclaimed sculptor Sarah Fonzi, and visionary Rick Smith, owner Rigidized Metals Corporation and Silo City

“We like to recognize people within the Buffalo and Foundry communities who support hands-on education and/or entrepreneurship. These awardees are people who have gone above and beyond to lend a helping hand!” – The Foundry

The event also features:

  • Bid at the Live Auction of Handmade Items
  • Win a Silent Auction Item – a mix of Handmade and Local Items
  • Purchase Raffle Tickets for the Normal Bicycles Urban Scout Walnut Bike
  • Punch the “Barrel Wall” and win a prize
  • Enjoy Food and Drink from local restaurants
  • Watch Hands-on Demonstrations in the shared spaces

Bid to Build 2019

Thursday, May 16, 2019

6 PM – 9 PM

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208

