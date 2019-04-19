Be a Whiskerino – Grow a stache for a good cause!

At the beginning of the month, I posted on a group of guys – The Buffalo Whiskerinos – who were raising funds for a charitable cause, by simply growing mustaches. At the time, team leaders Jon Claeys and Jim Walsh were in the initial stage of bringing back the competition, which had been shelved since 2015. They were in the process of setting up the website, and getting their bearings in order to push the campaign live. Now that they have all of their ducks in a row, their primary objective is to get a bunch of good natured guys to sign up for the worthy cause.

“The website is 100% and we’ve got dates and locations for everything set. We’re just working on finalizing details for the Stache Bash,” said Claeys. “We’ve got some beer specials setup for the competitors at the check-ins and the first check-in (clean shave day & start of the competition and fundraising) is the 28th of this month @ Flying Bison, so just over a week away.”

If you think that you’ve got what it takes to grow a mustache for a good cause (Compass House), then this is your opportunity to register for the stache growing event.

It all starts with Clean Shave Day on Sunday, April 28. Then there are two check-in days in May. The final event is the Stache Bash (mustache pageant), which will be held on Wednesday, June 1 (site to be determined).

All of the events take place at local breweries, which means that the process is pretty painless. This is a great chance to meet some new friends, grow a mustache for a good reason, and enjoy some beer specials along the way. Before you know it, you’ll be the talk of the town.

