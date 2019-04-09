Artpark’s 2019 Fairy House Festival

For the ninth year running, Artpark will play host to the ever-popular Fairy House Festival. The festival has become known for its artsy whimsical vibe, a wide array of performances, far out characters, and offbeat theatrics. The 2019 festival highlights include performances by DakhaBrakha (a Ukranian Ethno-Chaos band), and a fabric installation by Virginia Melnyk titled Color Constellation.
The Fairy House Competition features tiny fairy dwellings constructed by artists, community groups, schools, families and individuals, with three cash prize winners to be announced during the Festival.
This all ages, all inclusive festival is worth the trip, no matter where in the region you hail from. Akin to the various mermaid festivals that have sprouted up, the Fairy House Festival captures that same sort of imaginative behavior.
- DakhaBrakha (performing at 3pm) is a world music quartet from Kiev, Ukraine that was named “Best Breakout Act” at Bonnaroo in 2014 by Rolling Stone.
- Color Constellation (noon-4pm) is an interactive indoor installation featuring brightly colored fabric stretched to form large star-like shapes. Melny has worked at top architectural forms throughout the world, and is currently an adjunct professor at the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Urban Planning.
The Fairy House Festival is inspired by both art and nature. These central themes tie together the performers and the performances throughout the day, including:
- Roaming Fairies in 3-D by Uta Bekaia
- Craft and potion-making
- Face-painting
- “Dancing Bubbles”
- A themed Tea Tent
- Performances by Lewiston Dance
The 2019 festival is returning to its original Lower Park location in 2019. Be sure to bring friends and family along for this playful occasion that only comes around once a year… when the fairies feel like showing themselves!
Artpark’s ninth annual Fairy House Festival
Sunday, June 9, 2019
Noon-4pm
Food trucks
Artpark is still accepting Fairy House Competition registrations – visit Artpark.net for information on how to enter.
$10 day passes for the Fairy House Festival at Artpark are on sale now. Purchase day passes online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office and at the entrance to the Festival. The listed price includes facility fee, additional fees apply for online and phone orders.
Lead image by Jordan Oscar