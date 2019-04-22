Apartments Underway at 628 Washington Street

The Benchmark Group opened the AMC Theatres complex in August, but is not done with changes to the complex it purchased in 2016. Benchmark is adding two apartments to the Washington Street side of the project.
Former office space on the third and fourth floors of 628 Washington Street will contain one apartment each. The historic four-story building was incorporated into the original General Cinema complex that opened in 1987. The historic facades of its two-story neighbor at 634 Washington and the two-story building at 643 Main Street were also saved as part of the project.