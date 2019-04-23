Addo Productions – Headshot & Happy Hour Event @ Trattoria Aroma

It’s not everyday that you come across a happy hour that centers around headshots. Shots, yes. But not headshots. That’s why photographer Katie Addo of Addo Productions (Instagram) is so excited to introduce a new event at Trattoria Aroma on Bryant Street, that she says could turn into a promotional series – a way for people to promote themselves in the world of business.

It all started when Katie moved back to Buffalo with her husband in 2018. When people learned that one of her specialties was portraiture, they began to ask her a lot of questions, including “Where can I get one done?” Katie figured that the best, easiest, and funnest way to answer the question was to set up a pop-up event at a nice bar, where people could unwind and get their photos taken. Here’s how it all came to pass, as told by Katie herself:

“I grew up in Buffalo, graduated from Nardin Academy, and have since lived in Boston, San Francisco, and most recently Brooklyn, New York,” says Katie. “I worked in magazines in NYC, holding positions as the staff photographer at Elle and Glamour. My husband Greg Addo and I met in NYC and had our baby daughter, Scout, in 2017. We wanted a better quality of life and to be closer to family, so we both left our jobs in NYC (my husband is a videographer/video producer) and moved back to Buffalo in 2018. We didn’t have a plan when we moved, but we have built our company, Addo Productions, and have been thrilled to find that there is a real need for our skill sets here in Buffalo. I have had many requests for headshots, so decided to make an event out of it, to make getting your headshot more fun and affordable. Plus, everyone loosens up and takes a great photo after a drink or two, right? My first Headshot & Happy Hour event will be this Thursday 4/25 at Trattoria Aroma from 5-7pm. I am hoping to make a regular monthly event of it- stay tuned!”

Ok, Buffalo. This is your chance to get a professional headshot in a relaxed and painless atmosphere. It really doesn’t get any easier than that!

To learn more about the Headshot and Happy Hour event, visit this Facebook page.

Addo Productions – Headshot & Happy Hour Event @ Trattoria Aroma

Thursday, April 25, 2019

5 PM – 7 PM

Trattoria Aroma | 311 Bryant Street | Buffalo, New York 14222