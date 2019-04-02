716 Realty Group Opens “Flagship Buffalo Office” on Hertel

As real estate gets hotter in Buffalo, more realtors are opting to open offices along highly trafficked commercial corridors such as Elmwood and Hertel. Over the years, I’ve followed a few of Gregory Straus’ business ventures, who is co-founder of 716 Realty Group. While some of those early on ventures were not realty related, Straus is now concentrating all of his efforts on marketing and selling WNY properties. According to Straus, it is interesting to note that while he has always been a staunch city of Buffalo advocate, up until this point he has not had an office in the city proper.
“Founded in 2013 as two 27 year old kids – myself and Joel HusVar (a grammar school buddy) – with a dollar and a dream,” says Straus. “We’ve grown from the Buffalo Business First headline ‘New Kids on The Block’ back then, to a 100% locally owned, job creating, community helping organization. Our team of 30 licensed realtors and 3 employees market business, investment and residential real estate all around WNY. We remain headquartered in Tonawanda at 147 Delaware Street, but also have offices in Amherst, and now Buffalo!”
For the last 6 years, Straus says that he has been growing his way towards North Buffalo, anticipating the day that he would open an office in the neighborhood where he lives. He considers the company’s newest location at 1201 Hertel (next door to The Little Club) as The Buffalo Flagship. “We have already hosted First Time Home Buyer Classes at the new location, and industry night mixers for all of our friends in the business,” Straus mentions. “We’ve worked for a while to get into the city, as a North Buffalo resident myself, we look forward to continued growth in the North Buffalo and City of Buffalo. I look forward to continuing to do our part to help the City of Good Neighbors.”
There was a time when I was not so sure about real estate offices occupying valuable storefronts on commercial streets, but as the retail industry has been so unpredictable over the last few years, the shopping dynamics of these streets have changed. That means that there needs to be more of a mix of products and services, because retail is no longer king, and there’s nothing worse than seeing a row of empty storefronts. Plus, if realtors such as 716 Realty offer classes and other services, then they are helping to draw people to the street – and not just being passive businesses.
“North Buffalo is a walkable neighborhood with a vibrant commercial district and we are blessed to have so much more including The Zoo, Delaware Park, Darwin Martin House, and Albright Knox nearby,” mentioned Delaware District councilmember Joel Feroleto when asked about the street and its continued growth. “The variety of businesses on Hertel contribute to the walkability and make it a destination for people all over the region, as well as neighbors.”
Straus and his team will surely help to beat the real estate drum in a part of the city that is already very strong. Let’s hope that strength ripples westward past Delaware and down to Elmwood, and also Eastward, past Main Street into the East Side.
716 Realty Group |1201 Hertel | Buffalo NY | Office Phone: 716-266-6692