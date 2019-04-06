The 2019 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival is already looking like it’s going to be as sensational as ever. Once again, Music is Art is joining the fray, along with festival legacy coordinators Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Friends of the Japanese Garden of Buffalo, and the The Buffalo History Museum. The four organizations are committed to organizing the celebratory event at the Japanese Gardens in Delaware Park, in hopes of shining a spotlight on this tremendous Buffalo asset.
The free festival not only marks the arrival of spring, it also pays tribute to relationship between Buffalo and its Sister City in Japan – Kanazawa. Over the years, the two cities have come together to share traditions, such as the planting of the Japanese Gardens in Buffalo, and the organizing of the Cherry Blossom Festival, which is set to be held on Saturday, May 4 from 11 AM to 3 PM, and Sunday May 5 from 11am to 3pm. This year’s festival includes:
- Dancers
- Pink boat rides
- Crafts
- Vendors
- A pink parade
- An amazing performance line up put together by Music Is Art
Performance line-up, curated by Music Is Artis as follows (click here to see events and times):
PERFORMERS: The Molice, PINKY DOODLE POODLE, DJ Sashimi, Heisei Spirit, Shibuki Niagara Taiko Group, Naoki Kendama, Odori No Kai, Japanese Group of Buffalo Chorus, Buffalo Nihongo Club Children’s Chorus, UB Kendo club, Green Gymnast C.C., Green Schwinn
DJs: Yedo, Miosi, Devious, Bud Redding, Brian Gorman, A Trex
MURALISTS: Harumo Sato, Chris Main, Vinny Alejandro
LIVE ARTISTS: Kelly Kresconko, Ashley Kay, Thomas Webb, Mark Adamusik Art, Chris Piontkowski
This is a family friendly event that invites everyone to take part in the myriad festivities.
6th Annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11 AM to 3 PM
For more information and a full schedule, visit www.buffalocherryblossomfestival.org