2nd Annual Grant Street Spring Cleaning

Grant Street is notorious for being one of the most litter-filled streets in all of Buffalo. West Ferry (around Grant Street) is right up there too. It’s incredible how much litter accumulates along Grant Street. Without volunteer cleanups, I can’t imagine what the street would look like. The lead image was recently photographed at the corner of Grant and Delavan. Unfortunately, this is not unusual to see when walking along Grant.

Last year, Assemblymember Sean Ryan hosted the inaugural Grant Street Cleanup, which was a big success. The cleanup got Grant Street heading in the right direction for springtime, although it didn’t take long before the litter returned. But at least the street got off to a clean start early on. If there’s some way that the neighborhood can help to keep the trash at bay after the spring cleanup, it would go a long way towards revitalizing the entire neighborhood.

On Saturday, May 4, Ryan is organizing the 2nd Annual Grant Street Cleanup.

“A few years ago, I relocated my Buffalo district office to the heart of the West Side, near the corner of Grant and West Ferry. This area is a thriving international corridor, with many local businesses and community institutions that make the neighborhood unique. By having a storefront office, you can connect with the work I am doing in Albany as a legislator and get information about state resources and programs. I am sure that you can understand why this area is so important to me – and that’s why I am pleased to invite you to our cleanups. I want to do everything in my power to get Grant Street ready for summer – but I can’t do it alone!” – Sean Ryan

It would be great to see a similar cleanup in the late summer/early fall, but for the time being, this spring volunteer-driven event is of utmost importance.

Grant Street is a wonderfully diverse street, filled with all sorts of great little market shops. There’s a book store, a yoga studio, a record shop, The West Side Bazaar, a coffee shop – just about everything that you need is right at your fingertips. Honestly, the biggest issue with the street is the litter. When the street is clean, it looks great. That’s why it’s so important that everyone chips in to help, not just during the cleanups, but throughout the year.

2nd Annual Grant Street Spring Cleaning

Saturday, May 4, 2019

10am to 12pm

Meet at 65 Grant Street | Buffalo NY 14213

Volunteers are asked to meet at Ryan’s office at 65 Grant Street to pick up supplies, receive instructions, and get an assigned block. Ryan asks that volunteers bring some of their own cleaning supplies (garbage pickers, brooms, garbage bags, sanitation gloves) as his office will have a limited supply on-hand. Coffee will be provided when you arrive, and everyone who participates will be invited to a light lunch afterwards.

If you are available to help, please RSVP here with the online sign-up form: www.tinyurl.com/GrantCleanup19

See Facebook event