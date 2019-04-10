On Sunday, April 14, WNY Mountain Bicycling Association (WNYMBA) and GObike Buffalo will be hosting the annual Bike Swap. This is your big opportunity to bring bikes and bike parts to the swap, to sell so that you can update your current ride. Or just show up looking for bikes and parts that have already been swapped. These swaps are a heck of a lot of fun, and they prove to be quite affective when it comes to keeping up to speed with the cycling industry.
- Want to sell your unused or used bike parts or bikes? Sell them at the Swap!
- Looking for that deeply discounted drivetrain? Buy it at the Swap!
- Need a gently used bike for this upcoming season? Buy it at the Swap!
Even if you don’t sell anything, or buy anything, you’re still welcome to come check out the scene, because it’s being held at Flying Bison Brewing Company. The event is also a fundraiser for WNYMBA, an organization that is devoted to all forms of biking in Buffalo.
2019 WNYMBA Swap and Bike Sale
Sunday, April 14, 2019
Event runs from 12 PM – 5 PM
Bike drop-off begins at 10am
Food and beverages available
Flying Bison Brewing Company | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210