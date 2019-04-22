2019 Rock Autism @ Town Ballroom

Rock Autism has announced a benefit concert to raise autism awareness and funds for its technology programs.

Rock Autism Multimedia Vocational programs provide employability skills in computer science and the creative arts, including music, film, and design. Through the programs, youth on the spectrum are introduced to an apprentice level craft that will lead to a career in their given field of interest, keeping them on track for a productive, healthy life. Rock Autism creates a future where individuals living with autism have access to programs necessary to gain employment and integrate into society.

“When kids on the spectrum turn 18, they’re cut-off from creative arts services,” remarked Max Muscato, founder of Rock Autism. “There’s nowhere for them to go. Rock Autism strives to be a shining spotlight on autism and raising funds to develop, support and grow local music, film, arts and technology programs that serve youth people on the spectrum.”

Rock Autism’s mission is to empower a new generation living on the autism spectrum.

“Rock Autism and our partners are pioneers of cutting-edge multimedia programming for youth with autism,” stated Muscato, whose brother was diagnosed with autism at the age of four. “The creative vocational workshops give individuals living with autism access to industry-level technology to grow skills in music composition, film animation, photography, art, graphic design, and video game development. Rock Autism’s first two programs, music composition and film animation, have made a major impact in the Buffalo autism community. The Multimedia Vocational Programs provide an inclusive learning environment in partnership with The Autism Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Arts Center. Oishei Children’s helps Rock Autism reach families and connects students to our program. Rock Autism is currently expanding in People Inc.”

The 2019 Rock Autism will feature headliners Big Eyed Phish, a Dave Matthews tribute band. The 7-piece jam band is the only full 7-piece Dave Matthews tribute in the country.

“This band will leave people saying, ‘I feel like I just left a live Dave Matthews show,'” stated Gabe Bialkowski, Founder and CEO of Sensu Music, presenter of the benefit.

Rock Autism celebrates Autism Awareness Month with local recording artists Max Muscato Ft. Sonny Muscato, and Steve Balesteri (a singer/songwriter from Buffalo, NY).

Other activities will be a 50/50 raffles, silent auction, Rock Autism merchandise, and EBC Sonnyboi on tap – brewed to benefit Rock Autism. Event partners include People Inc., Hodgson & Russ Attorneys, Town Ballroom, 103.3 The Edge and Ellicottville Brewing Company. The Edge’s James Kurdziel will emcee the night.

The fundraising event will take place April 27th, 2019 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St, Buffalo, New York 14203, from 7 pm-11 pm. Doors open at 7 pm and admission is $15. Tickets available at www.townballroom.com.

See Facebook event