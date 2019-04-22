Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2019 Rock Autism @ Town Ballroom

Sensu Music presents A Rock Autism Benefit

0 Comments

Rock Autism has announced a benefit concert to raise autism awareness and funds for its technology programs.

Rock Autism Multimedia Vocational programs provide employability skills in computer science and the creative arts, including music, film, and design. Through the programs, youth on the spectrum are introduced to an apprentice level craft that will lead to a career in their given field of interest, keeping them on track for a productive, healthy life. Rock Autism creates a future where individuals living with autism have access to programs necessary to gain employment and integrate into society.

“When kids on the spectrum turn 18, they’re cut-off from creative arts services,” remarked Max Muscato, founder of Rock Autism. “There’s nowhere for them to go. Rock Autism strives to be a shining spotlight on autism and raising funds to develop, support and grow local music, film, arts and technology programs that serve youth people on the spectrum.”

Rock Autism’s mission is to empower a new generation living on the autism spectrum.

“Rock Autism and our partners are pioneers of cutting-edge multimedia programming for youth with autism,” stated Muscato, whose brother was diagnosed with autism at the age of four. “The creative vocational workshops give individuals living with autism access to industry-level technology to grow skills in music composition, film animation, photography, art, graphic design, and video game development. Rock Autism’s first two programs, music composition and film animation, have made a major impact in the Buffalo autism community. The Multimedia Vocational Programs provide an inclusive learning environment in partnership with The Autism Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Arts Center. Oishei Children’s helps Rock Autism reach families and connects students to our program. Rock Autism is currently expanding in People Inc.”

The 2019 Rock Autism will feature headliners Big Eyed Phish, a Dave Matthews tribute band. The 7-piece jam band is the only full 7-piece Dave Matthews tribute in the country.

“This band will leave people saying, ‘I feel like I just left a live Dave Matthews show,'” stated Gabe Bialkowski, Founder and CEO of Sensu Music, presenter of the benefit.

Rock Autism celebrates Autism Awareness Month with local recording artists Max Muscato Ft. Sonny Muscato, and Steve Balesteri (a singer/songwriter from Buffalo, NY).

Other activities will be a 50/50 raffles, silent auction, Rock Autism merchandise, and EBC Sonnyboi on tap – brewed to benefit Rock Autism. Event partners include People Inc., Hodgson & Russ Attorneys, Town Ballroom, 103.3 The Edge and Ellicottville Brewing Company. The Edge’s James Kurdziel will emcee the night.

The fundraising event will take place April 27th, 2019 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St, Buffalo, New York 14203, from 7 pm-11 pm. Doors open at 7 pm and admission is $15. Tickets available at www.townballroom.com.

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Mark Lazzara

Mark Lazzara

I have a passion for helping my fellow Western New Yorkers and advance the great things that are going on in this region. Buffalo Rising is a great booster and it’s a blast writing and contributing to BR about positive happenings in our neck of the woods. I appreciate the help I’ve received over the years from organizations and people who share my passion and supported me in efforts that put thousands of people to work and resulted in a community give back of more than $115M to Buffalo’s neediest during my days at the helm of AmeriCorps.

I’m especially grateful for the opportunities that enabled me to help cities devastated by Hurricane Katrina and rebuild more than 700 family homes that were destroyed. Back at home, I was able to enjoy a once in a lifetime experience as a coordinator for ABC’s Extreme Makeover Home Edition where we were able to repair, beautify and upgrade homes for an entire neighborhood on Buffalo’s Westside. Other projects close to my heart include a collaboration with Sail Buffalo to build the Cazenovia Boating Center at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, and my annual Christmas season time is spent at Buffalo’s treasure, the Broadway Market, playing Santa Clause.

In my other life, I am a workforce development, business, marketing, public relations and fundraising professional. Earned a M.S. Human Service Management from Buffalo State, and enjoy my family life that includes four amazing grandchildren!

View All Articles by Mark Lazzara
Hide Comments
Show Comments