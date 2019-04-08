Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2019 CanAm Photo Expo

Photography buffs, the time has come once again, to attend the CanAm Photo Expo. This year’s expo will be hosted at the Buffalo Grand Hotel 120 Church Street in Downtown Buffalo. For three days, attendees will get a chance to participate in classes, while exploring a wide range of photography related vendors. The vendor area is free and open to the public.

“Friday night keynote speaker Hanson Fong (Canon explorer of Light) is being sponsored by Canon USA. The Friday night program begins at 8PM and is free to the public. Come and discover how Hanson Fong creates his award winning photographs.” – CanAm Photo Expo

You won’t want to miss this Expo, because it is considered “Buffalo’s only photography event.” But if there’s only going to be one, it better be pretty awesome, which is why this expo continues to draw so much attention.

CanAm Photo Expo

Apr 26 at 11:30 AM – Apr 28 at 1 PM

Buffalo Grand Hotel 120 Church Street in Downtown Buffalo

