“15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes” – Thrillist Travel

Buffalo has been spotlighted again for its diverse food scene. This time, Thrillest has issued a shout out to Buffalo as one of “15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes.” For far too long, this city has mainly been regarded for its chicken wings, which is somewhat understandable considering cities throughout the world proudly feature Buffalo-style wings on their menus.
Thankfully, as we are all keenly aware, Buffalo’s food scene has morphed into a culinary hotbed of foods that even has longtime skeptics smacking their lips. That’s because Buffalo’s food range has changed, as the city becomes more and more diverse – thanks in part to the various refugee populations that now reside here (simply pay a visit to the West Side Bazaar for delectable proof).
Then again, sometimes there’s just nothing better than a Ted’s hotdog – talk about old school Buffalo!
But don’t take it from us, let Thrillest show you the way.
Legacy restaurants coexist with new international flavors…
Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoon presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.