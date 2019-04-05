London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is investing approximately $3.1 million to expand downtown, moving The Yield Book, Inc., a leading global provider of fixed-income analytics and data products and solutions and part of its Information Services business, into newly renovated office space.
LSEG has leased approximately 15,000 square feet – the entire sixth floor – at 40 Fountain Plaza, with room for 135 employees, to expand its Buffalo-based center of excellence. The Yield Book, formerly part of Citi, will relocate its local employees from Eggertsville to downtown, adding 30 new full-time positions. 40 Fountain Plaza is the larger of the two office buildings that used to be known as Key Center.
“We are very excited to expand our commitment and move our Yield Book team into new state-of-the-art office space in downtown Buffalo,” said Waqas Samad, Director of Information Services for London Stock Exchange Group. “We believe the location offers great benefits to our business and employees and are excited to grow our footprint in Western New York.”
Founded nearly 30 years ago, The Yield Book provides fixed income analytics to approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers and hedge funds. With the 2017 acquisition of The Yield Book and Citi’s Fixed Income Indices by London Stock Exchange Group, it is now part of LSEG’s Information Services business and global index provider FTSE Russell.