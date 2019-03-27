Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Work Complete at 474 Seneca Street

A three-story mixed-use building is complete 474 Seneca Street. Buffalo Bungalow/Anchor Property Development, home building, contracting, and management companies owned by Derek and Laura Sullivan, constructed the building with ground floor retail and one residential unit on both the second and third floors. The design of the project was a nod to a building that stood on the site until it was demolished in 2012.

The first floor includes Arrowhead Salon and Anchor Property Development’s new offices. The second and third floors each have a 1,400 sq.ft., two bedroom, two bath apartment. They have been designed with an open concept kitchen/great room, ten-foot ceilings, exposed HVAC, a fireplace, and a balcony.

The property is just east of the massive 500 Seneca mixed-use project and neighboring residential redevelopments, and is within walking distance to both downtown and the Larkin District.

Get Connected: Anchor Property Development, 716.864.6785

