If it was up to me, there would be vintage shops everywhere. When I was younger, there were a lot more vintage boutiques around, but these days they are hard to come by. That’s why I’m so excited that White Dog Vintage has come to Hertel Avenue. Owner of White Dog Vintage, Jordan Wexler, opened the shop in October of 2018, after spending four months renovating the storefront from a former hair salon. She says that along the way, she happened to uncovers some marvelous architectural details that had been hidden for years, including tin ceiling and leaded glass windows.

Jordan was kind enough to pass along some information regarding her business, her passion for vintage merchandise, and a few tricks that she has up her sleeves moving forward.

How did you come up with the idea for White Dog Vintage?

White Dog Vintage has been around for a few years as a rental service. We provide vintage china, glassware, teacups, cake stands, and other wares for parties, weddings, and other special events. I established White Dog Vintage while I was working as a wedding coordinator and bridal show producer. I started to see a shift towards vintage influences in wedding design. Couples were requesting vintage table decor and a more personal, whimsical style for their engagement parties, bridal showers, and wedding receptions. It made sense to offer these items and help style the reception of their dreams.

What was the inspiration behind the new storefront on Hertel?

I opened the storefront with the help of my stepfather Tom Vetter, who had thrown around the idea of opening a brick and mortar shop – I think, in part, because my vintage collection had begun to take over my parent’s basement! We heard about a space opening in a building on Hertel. This happened around the same time the Elmwood gift shop that I managed was deciding to close its doors. We took it as a sign and went for it. Tom previously operated his video production company for 15 years on Hertel and really loved the energy there.

Where does your thrifty nature come from?

I am an avid thrifter and have always had a serious love of vintage items. I wanted to share this with Buffalonians who have a genuine appreciation of the “what is old, is new” concept. Since opening, I have noticed that our customers feel a sense of nostalgia when they peruse our items. Millennials are searching for a one-of-a-kind personal or home style and shopping for unique pieces that won’t break the bank. Others are looking for unique gifts for any occasion.

What is the “vintage nature” of your store?

Living in Buffalo, there have been plenty of opportunities to go treasure hunting, and the items that I have found are now available for purchase or rental in the shop. White Dog has a mix of old and new gifts, home décor, furniture, vintage clothing and accessories, vintage glassware, china, toys, and artwork. The items in the shop were described by photographer Jenn Ayres as “Anthropologie meets your Granny’s Attic”. That seemed like a pretty good description to me! I love finding “missing” pieces for customers, so that they may add to or complete their collections. I often get requests to keep an eye out for specific items or makers like Pyrex, Fire King, and McCoy.

Other than selling vintage merchandise, are there any other plans for the shop?

Beginning this spring, we are also hosting events and even private gatherings, so inquire within. On March 14th, StudioHue, a local DIY party company, is hosting an intro to embroidery class in the shop (see Facebook event). The workshop will have a Buffalo theme and everyone will create something to take home.

Another fun thing – I plan on providing creative styling tips on White Dog Vintage’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Do you style the shoots?

A few years ago, I started styling photo shoots, and this experience has allowed me to display some of the fun items I find in unique ways. You will often find photo and video shoots happening right in the shop. Everything you see on my social media pages is for sale, so if you are located outside of Buffalo, you may purchase vintage wares here as well.

White Dog Vintage is open Thurs-Sat 12-6, with extended hours coming in the spring, or call 716-544-2266 to schedule an appointment. We are located at 1241 Hertel Ave. Buffalo NY 14216. Store phone: 716-551-6151

Images courtesy White Dog Vintage