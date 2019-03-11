What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn serves up its initial pop-up Five Course Meal

Chances are that you’ve never been to a gourmet dining experience revolving around popcorn. And if it was not for our good fortune, to now have What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn on West Ferry, chances are that you would never get that chance. But with the coming of this popcorn mecca, also comes a pop-up Popcorn Dining Experience that will be unlike anything else that you have ever experienced.

The reason that this is all even able to happen is that the owner of What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, Chef Stefan Coker, also operates a full service catering company, specializing in private dinners, intimate gatherings, corporate events, backyard barbecues, and weddings. If you want a couple of examples of totally delicious dishes that Coker serves up, just check out the fried chicken and waffles with gourmet maple popcorn that he whips together. Or the chicken Alfredo pizza with garlic parmesan popcorn. Not that those two dishes are on the pop-up Popcorn Dining Experience menu, but they give a good sense of his gourmet direction, creativity, and prowess. Not to mention that Coker seems to be having a lot of fun playing around with his cooking as it relates to his infatuation with popcorn!

What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn will be hosting its First Popcorn Dining Experience. Check out the new space and enjoy a five course dinner paired with wine and popcorn. If you’re a popcorn lover, or just a fan of trying different foods, then you’re going to want to explore the five course menu, which includes dishes featuring pesto injected mozzarella, black truffle popcorn, and tenderloin with blue cheese popcorn. There’s also a spectacular soup (asparagus/black truffle popcorn with an edible spoon), and a killer dessert (doughnut vanilla Bavarian cream/pure maple popcorn/ganache).

Who would have thought that popcorn could be so tantalizing?

This initial dinner coincides with What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn’s soft launch. The way it’s looking is that this is just the first of many popcorn-related dining experiences that Coker will be rolling out.

To get the back story on What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, visit here.

Five Course Meal @ What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn

Soft Launch Dinner | $ 70 – Person | Email to RSVP

Saturday, March 30, 2019

7pm

What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn | 418 West Ferry | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 597-8129

Find What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn on Facebook