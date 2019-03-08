Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

What do you envision for a new state-of-the-art indoor sports facility in the City of Buffalo?

For years, plenty of Buffalo residents have been screaming from the rooftops to get a large-scale indoor recreational athletic facility, and now there’s finally a chance to get one. Of course, part of the process is to get the community behind the project, which means that the City is looking for input from residents. Just think about it – finally we’re talking about building an indoor central hub for all sorts of athletic purposes. What’s it all going to look like? Well, that’s up to us! We need to rally behind this project, not only to show the City that we want it, but also to tell the drivers of the project what sort of amenities should be included.

Each meeting is intended to discuss the potential desired sports programs, opportunities and neighborhood impacts, related to the community of the specific site that is being evaluated.

Thanks to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, through a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the City is embarking upon planning exercises and a feasibility study conducted by CannonDesign, which is also supported by Buffalo Public Schools. What would your dream fieldhouse look like? Do you play lacrosse? Soccer? Can you imagine if your team could book hours to play indoors, in the city, throughout the course of the year? Now how much fun would that be?

Community members are invited to share their input during the meetings for the following (4) Parks.

FOR: Johnnie B. Wiley / Masten Park

WHEN: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

WHERE: Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School (Futures Academy)

295 Carlton Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

FOR: JFK Park

WHEN: Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

WHERE: Bennett Park Montessori School

342 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

FOR: Shoshone Park

WHEN: Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

WHERE: Bennett High School

2885 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214

FOR: Glenny Park

WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

WHERE: Math Science Technology Preparatory School at Seneca

646 E. Delavan Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14215

Project Players

Jean McKeown – Vice President, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

Andy Rabb – Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Recreation, City of Buffalo

Paul McDonnell – Director of Facilities, Buffalo Public Schools

Michael T. Ohar – Project Manager, CannonDesign

Jennifer Parker – Community Engagement, Jackson Parker Communications, LLC

James Lai – Sports Planner, CannonDesign

Luke Johnson – Project Designer, CannonDesign

