What do you envision for a new state-of-the-art indoor sports facility in the City of Buffalo?

For years, plenty of Buffalo residents have been screaming from the rooftops to get a large-scale indoor recreational athletic facility, and now there’s finally a chance to get one. Of course, part of the process is to get the community behind the project, which means that the City is looking for input from residents. Just think about it – finally we’re talking about building an indoor central hub for all sorts of athletic purposes. What’s it all going to look like? Well, that’s up to us! We need to rally behind this project, not only to show the City that we want it, but also to tell the drivers of the project what sort of amenities should be included.
Each meeting is intended to discuss the potential desired sports programs, opportunities and neighborhood impacts, related to the community of the specific site that is being evaluated.
Thanks to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, through a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the City is embarking upon planning exercises and a feasibility study conducted by CannonDesign, which is also supported by Buffalo Public Schools. What would your dream fieldhouse look like? Do you play lacrosse? Soccer? Can you imagine if your team could book hours to play indoors, in the city, throughout the course of the year? Now how much fun would that be?
Community members are invited to share their input during the meetings for the following (4) Parks.
FOR: Johnnie B. Wiley / Masten Park
WHEN: Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
WHERE: Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School (Futures Academy)
295 Carlton Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
FOR: JFK Park
WHEN: Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
WHERE: Bennett Park Montessori School
342 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
FOR: Shoshone Park
WHEN: Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
WHERE: Bennett High School
2885 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214
FOR: Glenny Park
WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
WHERE: Math Science Technology Preparatory School at Seneca
646 E. Delavan Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14215
Project Players
Jean McKeown – Vice President, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
Andy Rabb – Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Recreation, City of Buffalo
Paul McDonnell – Director of Facilities, Buffalo Public Schools
Michael T. Ohar – Project Manager, CannonDesign
Jennifer Parker – Community Engagement, Jackson Parker Communications, LLC
James Lai – Sports Planner, CannonDesign
Luke Johnson – Project Designer, CannonDesign