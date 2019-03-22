A 1,980 sq.ft., one-story Theater District building would grow by three floors under a proposal drawn up by eco_logicSTUDIO. M M & E Holdings LLC received Zoning Board approvals Wednesday to construct two townhouses at 431-33 Ellicott Street just north of Genesee Street. An existing storefront would be converted into a garage door for the townhouse owners and the second storefront would continue as commercial space. Leaded glass transoms would remain.The Zoning Board approved two variances needed for the garage: allowing a vehicle parking entry not permitted along a ‘pedestrian priority frontage’ and permitting a garage setback of less than 20 feet from the front façade of the structure. The garage door would lead to indoor parking for four cars. After the addition, the townhouses would be 45’ tall and include rear patios and balconies. One of the units would be occupied by the property owners, Eric and Leigh Fox.
Upsizing: Expansion Proposed for 431-33 Ellicott Street
