Uniland Moving Forward with 505 Ellicott Project

Uniland Development Co. has pulled building permits to redevelop a former warehouse located at 505 Ellicott Street. The bunker-like building will be converted into a mix of 24,000 sq.ft. of office and restaurant space. Extensive façade changes are planned while splitting the space into two floors.
Uniland’s Buffalo High Technology Centre Inc. purchased Frey the Wheelman properties at 520, 522, and 525 Ellicott Street, 41-53 E. Tupper Street, and 693 Washington Street in 2014. 505 Ellicott Street was purchased by Uniland President Carl Montante for $1 million at the same time. 520 Ellicott, a three-story, 23,000 sq.ft. office building, was completed on one of the Frey sites at the southwest corner of E. Tupper and Ellicott streets. That building is anchored by Buffalo Dialysis and Huron Consulting.
The company has floated a number of plans for the former Frey warehouse at 505 Ellicott Street. Their original plan called for converting the building into two floors of office space. Plans were later unveiled for a new four-story building with ground-floor retail or restaurant space and enclosed parking on the parcel. The site was also pitched as a potential location of the second Emerson Hospitality School that landed on W. Huron Street.
Uniland is back to its original plan of converting the existing building. The developer is also constructing a new post office on Washington Street as it formulates a plan for the current 1.99 acre post office property that it bought in November for $3.05 million.
